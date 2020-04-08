Paris bans daytime jogging from today

Home » World

Paris officials said yesterday they would ban daytime jogging as people continue to flout the nation’s anti-coronavirus lockdown rules, after France recorded its highest daily death toll from the pandemic.

Under the confinement rules that came into force on March 17, people can leave their homes only for essential purposes, which had included a solo walk or run within one kilometer of their homes.

But as sunny days arrived at the weekend, large groups of Parisians were seen running, walking and congregating in groups, even as police issued fines for lockdown violations and hospitals struggled to cope with the influx of patients.

Yesterday, as France entered its fourth week of lockdown, Paris toughened the confinement rules, announcing a ban on individual outdoor sports between the hours of 10am and 7pm starting today.

Also yesterday, the Atlantic coastal resort city of Biarritz limited the amount of time people could sit on public benches or in other public areas to just 2 minutes maximum.

Biarritz, Paris and other cities have already closed public parks during the confinement, as part of the nationwide lockdown that requires people to carry a document justifying their trips from home.

The tougher rules came after Health Minister Olivier Veran announced on Monday a record daily coronavirus death toll of 833 people in 24 hours.