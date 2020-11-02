Pennsylvania judge blocks US order for TikTok

Home » World

A US judge in Pennsylvania blocked a US Commerce Department order set to take effect on November 12 that would have effectively barred Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok from operating in the United States.

US District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone enjoined the Commerce Department from barring data hosting within the United States for TikTok, content delivery services and other technical transactions.

In her ruling, Beetlestone said the order would “have the effect of shutting down, within the United States, a platform for expressive activity used by approximately 700 million individuals globally.

Over 100 million of these TikTok users are within the United States, and at least 50 million of these US users use the app on a daily basis.”

The Commerce Department, which did not immediately comment on Friday, has acknowledged the restrictions would “significantly reduce the functionality and usability of the app in the United States” and “may ultimately make the application less effective.”

This is not the first court challenge to Trump’s attempted crackdown on TikTok.

Another federal judge in September postponed a Trump administration order that would have banned TikTok from smartphone app stores.

But Beetlestone’s case in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania was brought forth not by the company, but three of its users who’ve built a following on the app: Douglas Marland, a comedian from Pennsylvania’s Bucks County, along with Southern California fashion designer Cosette Rinab and Connecticut musician Alec Chambers.