Pentagon’s 4th failure on finances
The Pentagon racked up its fourth comprehensive audit failure, reflecting problems in systems and accounting as the vast bureaucracy makes “steady progress” towards a passing grade, the department’s chief financial officer said yesterday.
The legally required audit has helped sharpen the Pentagon’s systems and controls and has regularly helped the Department of Defense find misplaced inventory helping save money.
About 1,200 auditors tested the systems and record-keeping processes on weapons systems, military personnel and property around the world with 278 site visits and 1,069 virtual visits.
Eight units were expected to receive clean opinions from the auditors —the same as last year, said Mike McCord, the Pentagon’s chief financial officer.
“The department continues to make steady progress toward achieving a favorable audit opinion,” McCord said as he released the audit of more than US$3.2 trillion in assets and US$3 trillion in liabilities.
The Pentagon said: “As the audits mature and testing expands, Department of Defense leaders expect findings to increase in number and complexity.”
The Department of Homeland Security took a decade to pass a comprehensive audit, and Pentagon officials have said the DoD could take just as long.
