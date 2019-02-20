‘Phantom volcanoes’ may hide oil and gas wealth

Home » World

An unexplored 7,000-square-kilometer swathe of the British North Sea, previously thought to contain empty chambers left by three extinct volcanoes, may hide oil and gas instead, the University of Aberdeen said yesterday.

For decades it was assumed that the Rattray volcanic province off northwest Scotland contained old magma chambers, ruling out the possibility of oil and gas.

However, the university’s geologists now say these “phantom volcanoes” never existed at all. The findings raise the prospect of future discoveries in the area, which has been left untouched over 50 years.

“What we found has completely overturned decades of accepted knowledge,” said Aberdeen University’s Dr Nick Schofield. “This gives us back a huge amount of gross rock volume that we never knew existed, in one of the world’s most prolific regions for oil and gas production.”

Schofield said the team of geologists, including two from Heriot-Watt University and the University of Adelaide, had reassessed the area by combining 3D seismic data from Norway’s Petroleum Geo-Services with well data.

Exploration in the area may be challenging, said the geologists, but technology is improving and there are still big discoveries being made in the North Sea.