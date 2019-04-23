The story appears on
Page A9
April 23, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Philippines quake kills at least 5
At least five people were killed when buildings collapsed near Manila after a powerful earthquake set skyscrapers swaying and drove terrified locals into the street.
Rescuers were using heavy equipment and their bare hands to hunt for survivors in the rubble left by the strongest quake to strike close to the Philippine capital in years.
Three bodies were pulled out of a shopping mall in the town of Porac, while a woman and her grandchild were crushed to death in the town of Lubao, said Lilia Pineda, governor of Pampanga province northwest of Manila.
“We believe there are still people trapped in the four-story building,” Pineda said referring to the mall, adding up to eight people could be dead.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.