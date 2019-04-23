Advanced Search

April 23, 2019

Philippines quake kills at least 5

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 April 23, 2019 | Print Edition

At least five people were killed when buildings collapsed near Manila after a powerful earthquake set skyscrapers swaying and drove terrified locals into the street.

Rescuers were using heavy equipment and their bare hands to hunt for survivors in the rubble left by the strongest quake to strike close to the Philippine capital in years.

Three bodies were pulled out of a shopping mall in the town of Porac, while a woman and her grandchild were crushed to death in the town of Lubao, said Lilia Pineda, governor of Pampanga province northwest of Manila.

“We believe there are still people trapped in the four-story building,” Pineda said referring to the mall, adding up to eight people could be dead.

