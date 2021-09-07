Plan bids to protect 80% of Amazon

Home » World

Should 80 percent of the Amazon be declared a protected area by 2025?

The world’s top conservation body was poised to decide whether its 1,400 members can vote on this controversial proposal, put forward by indigenous groups.

Submitted under an emergency provision to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the measure calls for a “global action plan” to halt rampant deforestation and the destructive extraction of precious minerals and oil.

Over the last two decades, the Amazon has lost roughly 10,000 square kilometers every year, according to assessments based on satellite data.

“That’s the emergency, not just for us but for humanity,” Jose Gregorio Diaz Mirabal, a leader of the Curripaco people in Venezuela, said at the Congress venue in Marseille, France.

For the first time in the IUCN’s 70-year history, indigenous groups have a separate status alongside government agencies and national or global NGOs.

Diaz Mirabal submitted the Amazon proposal for the newly admitted organization COICA, which represents more than two million indigenous people in nine Amazon nations. “We have been neglected, and now we have a voice and will exercise that voting right,” he said.

Recent research has warned that massive destruction of tropical forests combined with climate change are pushing the Amazon towards a disastrous “tipping point” which would see tropical forests give way to savannah-like landscapes.

This would not only drastically change the region’s climate, but also impact on global climate systems, scientists say.

IUCN officials are reviewing the COICA measure, along with 20 others proposals submitted after the deadline last year. A decision was likely to be announced later yesterday.