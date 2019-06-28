The story appears on
June 28, 2019
Plane crash kills 2
A RUSSIAN passenger plane overshot the runway, crashed into a building and caught fire at an airport in Siberia yesterday, killing two crew members, officials said.
The small An-24 aircraft, traveling from Ulan-Ude in Siberia, was attempting an emergency landing at Nizhneangarsk airport, the regional government of Buryatia said. But the plane went 100 meters off the tarmac and “crashed into a waste treatment facility building.” “The plane caught fire,” it said on its official Instagram account. Two crew members were killed and 43 passengers, including a child, survived. The plane belonged to regional Angara airline and was on a regular flight.
