Planned COVID passport for England gets the axe

The UK government has dropped a plan to make people in England show vaccine passports to enter crowded events such as nightclubs, the health minister said yesterday.

The government had previously said these would be introduced at the end of this month, despite opposition from businesses in the sector and from some Conservative MPs.

Health minister Sajid Javid announced the U-turn, saying the government does not view the move as necessary in the current virus situation, citing high vaccine uptake.

“We’ve looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports,” Javid told the BBC.

The UK has given two vaccine doses to more than 80 percent of over-16s and is expected to announce shortly whether it will extend vaccination to those aged 12 to 15.

The health minister said that the idea of compulsory showing of documentation at leisure venues made him uncomfortable, as some opponents have called this a potential violation of civil liberties.

“I’ve never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity,” Javid said.

The abrupt change came after Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told parliament last week that the plan was going ahead at the end of September, when all over-18s would have had time to receive both jabs.

Javid said a key deciding factor was that unlike some other countries that have introduced vaccine passports, England has “seen a steady increase in our rate of (vaccine) uptake.”

“People have talked about certification as a tool to increase vaccination. I’m not certain that we need to do that.”

Scotland’s devolved government on Thursday approved vaccine passports from next month for those attending nightclubs and music festivals.