Police kill knife man in London

BRITISH police killed a man brandishing two knives near Parliament in central London, officers said, but the incident was not terror-related.

The Metropolitan Police said officers on patrol at about 11:25pm on Sunday noticed a man behaving suspiciously.

“Officers challenged the man who produced two knives. Armed officers responded. Taser and a police firearm were discharged during the incident,” police officials said. “London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as terrorism.”

Police said the shooting took place near Great Scotland Yard, an area with many government departments.

Under English and Welsh law, any police shooting must be independently investigated by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

In a statement, the IOPC said the incident involved officers from the Met and City of London forces.

“At this early stage it is believed a man has been fatally shot during the police response to reports of a man carrying knives and acting suspiciously. Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident.”

Great Britain has been in the grip of a debate about rising knife crime, particularly in London, and two recent attacks in the capital raised fears of terror attacks.

In February, two people were stabbed on a busy street in the Streatham area of south London.

In November last year, two people were killed in the London Bridge area. Both attackers were wearing fake suicide vests.