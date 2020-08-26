Police, protesters clash in latest violence over black shooting in US

Home » World

Protesters set buildings ablaze and torched much of the black business district in Kenosha in the US state of Wisconsin during a second night of unrest after police shot a black man in the back in front of his three young sons.

Smoke billowed over central Kenosha after police in riot gear clashed with protesters as they defied a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Monday night and yesterday morning, blocks away from where police shot and wounded Jacob Blake on Sunday.

Blake, 29, survived the shooting, which was captured on video, and was in stable condition following surgery, his father said. Blake had been attempting to break up a fight between two women and was shot in front of his three young sons, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said.

Video shows Blake walking toward the driver’s side door of his car, away from two officers who were pointing guns to his back. After he opens the door, seven shots ring out with one of the officers tugging at his shirt.

The incident, the latest in a litany of cases to focus attention on police treatment of African Americans, unleashed outrage in the lakefront city of Kenosha, north of Chicago.

The shooting occurred three months after the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who was pinned to the street under the knee of a white police officer, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.

Unrest flared again elsewhere in the United States with overnight clashes reported in Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis. In New York, a group of marchers swarmed the Brooklyn Bridge.

Portland, Oregon, has been the scene of weeks of protests after Floyd’s death that have sometimes turned violent. Police there again accused protesters of rioting late on Monday and arrested several demonstrators after fires were lit at the offices of a police union.

Seattle police said demonstrators set several buildings on fire, resulting in at least one arrest and one officer injured.

In Minneapolis, protesters including one man armed with a rifle stopped an armored police vehicle in the street until officers cleared the way with tear gas.

Basketball star LeBron James, who has emerged as a national leader on issues of race, lent his voice to the protests, telling reporters covering the NBA playoffs that “we are scared as black people in America ... We are terrified.

“Why does it always have to get to a point where we see the guns firing,” said James, adding he believed police had ample opportunity to subdue Blake.

Black Lives Matter activists are demanding the immediate firing or arrest of the Kenosha officers, who have been placed on administrative leave.

Hours into the curfew, the mostly peaceful demonstration turned violent with some protesters setting off fireworks in front of police. Commercial and government buildings were set ablaze, along with vehicles in car dealership lots.

Local police supported by National Guard troops fired tear gas, rubber bullets and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd, which grew to several hundred, according to protester Porche Bennett, 31, of Kenosha.

Fires destroyed much of the black business district, Bennett said, adding that the instigators she saw were white.

“It’s people from out of town doing this. We’ve been shopping there since we were kids and they set it on fire,” Bennett said.

Social media images showed both white and black agitators. Black men swinging baseball bats broke traffic signals and street lamps. White and black men with bats bashed in the headlights and windshields of a row of cars.

Kenosha, a city of 100,000 people, is about 12 percent black and 67 percent white.