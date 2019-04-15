Police seize rhino horn haul in sting operation

Home » World

South African police said they have found 167 rhino horns believed to be destined for Asia, and nabbed two suspects in a sting operation in the North West province.

It is one of the biggest hauls of rhino horns in the country.

“We arrested them on Saturday in the Hartbeespoort dam area,” said Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi. “They were driving in a vehicle and they were intercepted.

“It was an intelligence-driven operation that led to the arrest of the two. They were found in possession of those 167 rhino horns.”

The suspects aged 57 and 61 years are expected to appear in the Brits town court today.

Police said the rhino horns were worth a “substantial amount of money.”

Demand for rhino horn is primarily fueled by consumers in south east Asia where it is advertised by some traditional medicine practitioners as a wonder ingredient.

In reality rhino horn is a nostrum, comprised of little more than keratin, which is the same protein that makes human hair and fingernails.