The story appears on
Page A10
April 15, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Police seize rhino horn haul in sting operation
South African police said they have found 167 rhino horns believed to be destined for Asia, and nabbed two suspects in a sting operation in the North West province.
It is one of the biggest hauls of rhino horns in the country.
“We arrested them on Saturday in the Hartbeespoort dam area,” said Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi. “They were driving in a vehicle and they were intercepted.
“It was an intelligence-driven operation that led to the arrest of the two. They were found in possession of those 167 rhino horns.”
The suspects aged 57 and 61 years are expected to appear in the Brits town court today.
Police said the rhino horns were worth a “substantial amount of money.”
Demand for rhino horn is primarily fueled by consumers in south east Asia where it is advertised by some traditional medicine practitioners as a wonder ingredient.
In reality rhino horn is a nostrum, comprised of little more than keratin, which is the same protein that makes human hair and fingernails.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.