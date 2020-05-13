The story appears on
Page A11
May 13, 2020
Press clash sees Trump storm out
US President Donald Trump abruptly ended his White House news conference on Monday following combative exchanges with reporters Weijia Jiang of CBS News and Kaitlan Collins of CNN.
Jiang asked Trump why he was putting so much emphasis on the amount of coronavirus tests that have been conducted in the United States.
“Why does that matter?” Jiang asked. “Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day?”
Trump replied that “they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question.”
He called for another question, and there was no immediate response.
“Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?” Jiang asked.
Jiang, who has worked for CBS News since 2015, was born in Xiamen, in southeast China’s Fujian Province, and emigrated to the United States with her family at age 2.
Trump said he would say that to “anyone who asks a nasty question.”
“It’s not a nasty question,” Jiang said. “Why does that matter?”
Trump again asked for another question, then said, “Nah, that’s OK” and waved off CNN’s Collins when she approached the microphone.
“Can I ask a question?” Collins said.
With that, Trump called an end to the news conference and walked out.
