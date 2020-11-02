Advanced Search

November 2, 2020

Priest shot in France as country faces wave of religious violence

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 2, 2020 | Print Edition

AN attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon on Saturday, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before.

