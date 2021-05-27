Professor faces trial for spying

Home » World

YUAN Keqin, a former professor at Japan’s Hokkaido University of Education, is under investigation by China’s state security authorities on suspicion of espionage and the case has been sent to court for trial, China’s foreign ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said yesterday.

He said Yuan, a Chinese citizen, has been engaged in espionage “in accordance with the requirements of spies of Japanese intelligence agencies,” and has confessed his crimes.

China is a law-based country, and those who endanger China’s national security should be punished by law, Zhao said.

Any efforts to smear China or interfere with China’s judiciary over Yuan’s case will be in vain, he added. Zhao stressed that the China supports bilateral people-to-people exchanges with Japan but “will resolutely crack down on illegal and criminal activities that endanger China’s national security in accordance with the law.”