Protests after police shoot black man in US

PROTESTERS set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear after police in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha shot and wounded a black man, apparently in the back, while responding to a call about a domestic dispute.

Governor Tony Evers condemned Sunday’s shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was hospitalized in a serious condition.

The three officers involved were placed on administrative leave while the state Justice Department investigates.

Authorities in the former auto manufacturing hub of 100,000 people did not immediately disclose the race of the officers or say whether Blake was armed.

The shooting happened at about 5pm and was filmed from across the street on cellphone video that was posted online.

In the footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many of the officers fired. A black woman can be seen screaming in the street and jumping up and down.

“While we do not have all of the details yet,” the governor said in a statement, “what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.

“I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action,” the governor said. “In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

Online court records indicate Kenosha County prosecutors charged Blake on July 6 with third-degree sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse. An arrest warrant was issued the following day.

In the unrest that followed Sunday night, social media posts showed neighbors gathering in the surrounding streets and shouting at police. Some could be heard chanting, “No justice, no peace!” Others appeared to throw objects at officers and damage police vehicles.

Officers fired tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Laquisha Booker, Blake’s partner, told NBC’s Milwaukee affiliate, WTMJ-TV, that she and Blake’s three children were in the back seat of the SUV when police shot him.