The story appears on
Page A11
May 13, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Putin spokesman has COVID-19
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was receiving treatment at hospital, Russian news agencies reported.
“Yes, I am sick. I am receiving treatment,” Peskov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.
Peskov said he had last met Putin in person over a month ago, the TASS news agency reported. The Kremlin says Putin’s health is rigorously protected and that he gets the best medical treatment Russia has to offer.
Putin, who has been working remotely from his residence outside Moscow and holding many meetings via video conference, held a face-to-face meeting yesterday with Igor Sechin, the head of oil giant Rosneft. Peskov is the latest high-profile government or Kremlin official to fall ill with the virus.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.