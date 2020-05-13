Advanced Search

May 13, 2020

Putin spokesman has COVID-19

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 May 13, 2020 | Print Edition

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was receiving treatment at hospital, Russian news agencies reported.

“Yes, I am sick. I am receiving treatment,” Peskov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

Peskov said he had last met Putin in person over a month ago, the TASS news agency reported. The Kremlin says Putin’s health is rigorously protected and that he gets the best medical treatment Russia has to offer.

Putin, who has been working remotely from his residence outside Moscow and holding many meetings via video conference, held a face-to-face meeting yesterday with Igor Sechin, the head of oil giant Rosneft. Peskov is the latest high-profile government or Kremlin official to fall ill with the virus.

World
