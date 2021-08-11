Raging wildfires claim 7 in Algeria

Home » World

Wildfires fanned by blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions have killed at least seven people in Algeria, the interior minister said yesterday, adding the fires had criminal origins.

Photographs posted on social media show huge walls of flame and billowing clouds of smoke towering over villages in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the capital Algiers.

Algeria is the latest Mediterranean country to be hit by wildfires, after blazes hit Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.

Meteorologists said the temperature would hit 46 degrees Celsius yesterday, and the country is also struggling with severe water shortages.

Fires were reported in multiple locations in 14 districts, 10 of them around Tizi Ouzou, one of the most populous cities in Kabylie.

Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud told state television the fires had claimed the lives of seven people, including six in the region around Tizi Ouzou.

“Fifty fires starting at the same time is impossible. These fires are of criminal origin,” said Beldjoud, who led a ministerial visit to Tizi Ouzou.