Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

July 2, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Rain wreaks havoc

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 July 2, 2019 | Print Edition

Torrential rain pounded Japan’s major southwestern island of Kyushu yesterday, hitting 280 millimeters in 24 hours in one area and triggering landslides and highway closures, with more than 800,000 people urged to evacuate. One woman in Kagoshima prefecture was killed by a landslide, while evacuation advisories were issued for 831,000 people in Kagoshima and three other prefectures. Up to another 150 millimeters were expected over Monday night and today.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿