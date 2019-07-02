The story appears on
July 2, 2019
Rain wreaks havoc
Torrential rain pounded Japan’s major southwestern island of Kyushu yesterday, hitting 280 millimeters in 24 hours in one area and triggering landslides and highway closures, with more than 800,000 people urged to evacuate. One woman in Kagoshima prefecture was killed by a landslide, while evacuation advisories were issued for 831,000 people in Kagoshima and three other prefectures. Up to another 150 millimeters were expected over Monday night and today.
