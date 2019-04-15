Advanced Search

April 15, 2019

Rare whales experience Cape Cod baby boom

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 April 15, 2019 | Print Edition

An endangered species of whale is going through a mini-baby boom in New England waters.

The North Atlantic right whale is one of the rarest species of whale on the planet, numbering only 411.

But the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, Massachusetts, said its aerial survey team had spotted two mother-and-calf pairs in Cape Cod Bay. That brings the number seen in New England waters alone this year to three.

The whales give birth off Georgia and Florida in the winter and travel to feeding grounds off New England in the early spring, including the Gulf of Maine.

Cape Cod Bay is part of the Gulf of Maine and is a critically important feeding ground.

The animals often feed close to shore, providing watchers on land “unbeatable views of one of the rarest of marine mammals,” the Center for Coastal Studies reported.

World
