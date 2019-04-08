Rawanda remembers horror 25 years on

Home » World

Rwandan President Paul Kagame began a week of solemn ceremonies yesterday to commemorate the lives of 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus murdered during the Rwandan genocide, a three-month killing spree that began 25 years ago.

Kagame laid a wreath at the Gisozi genocide memorial site, where over a quarter of a million people are buried, before the government began an afternoon of speeches and song.

“There is no way to fully comprehend the loneliness and anger of survivors and yet over and over again we have asked them to make the sacrifices necessary to give our nation new life. Emotions had to be put in a box,” Kagame said, his tall, thin form projected onto television screens around the nation.

“We are far better Rwandans than we were. But we can be even better still. We are the last people in the world who should succumb to complacency.”

The 100 days of slaughter began on April 6, 1994, after former President Juvenal Habyarimana and his counterpart Cyprien Ntaryamira of Burundi — both Hutus — were killed when their plane was shot down over the Rwandan capital. The attackers have never been identified.

Among the legacies of the genocide is the International Criminal Court, which grew out of tribunals to investigate and prosecute those responsible for atrocities committed in Rwanda and during the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

At Gisozi yesterday, popular Rwandan artists sang songs like “Turabunamira twiyubaka,” meaning “honoring them as we rebuild.” “Remembering is necessary because it’s only thanks to looking back at what happened (that we can) ensure that it never happens again,” said hairdresser Olive Muhorakeye, 26.

In the afternoon, officials would join around 2,000 people in a remembrance march from parliament to the national soccer stadium, where candles would be lit in a night vigil.

At least 10 heads of state are attending.