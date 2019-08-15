The story appears on
Page A11
August 15, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Record lottery win
A lucky ticket-holder in Italy has won the country’s biggest ever lottery jackpot of 209 million euros (US$234 million), the Superenalotto organizers said yesterday.
The winner has to pick six correct numbers between 1 and 90 — something no one had done since June 2018. But a ticket bought for 2 euros at a bar in the northern city of Lodi near Milan had the correct result for Tuesday night’s draw of 7, 32, 41, 59, 75 and 76. The winner had chosen the numbers at random from a lottery machine at the bar. The previous Superenalotto record was 177 million euros in October 2010.
