Red Notice issued as Ghosn flees

Lebanon’s justice minister said yesterday that Lebanon has received an international wanted notice from Interpol for Nissan’s ex-chair Carlos Ghosn, four days after he fled Japan to Lebanon to evade trial on financial misconduct charges.

Albert Serhan, the minister, said Red Notice for the former automotive titan was received yesterday by the prosecution and that Lebanon will do its part. But Lebanon said earlier Ghosn entered the country legally and there was no reason to take action against him.

Japanese prosecutors yesterday raided Ghosn’s Tokyo home after he skipped bail and fled to Lebanon before his trial on financial misconduct charges.

Tokyo prosecutors and police did not immediately comment. Japanese media showed investigators entering the home, which was Ghosn’s third residence in Tokyo since he was first arrested a year ago. Authorities have now searched each one.

It is unclear how Ghosn avoided the tight surveillance he was under in Japan and showed up in Lebanon.

Ghosn said on Tuesday in a statement that he left for Lebanon because he thought the Japanese judicial system was unjust and he wanted to avoid “political persecution.”

He said he would talk to reporters next week.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon.

His lawyers in Japan said they had no knowledge of the escape and they had all his passports. Ghosn has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV, without identifying sources, reported yesterday that Ghosn had two French passports.

Turkish authorities have detained seven people as part of an investigation into how former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail in Japan, was able to flee to Lebanon via Istanbul, Turkish media reported yesterday.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the seven people are suspected of aiding Ghosn.

NTV television said the probe was launched by Turkey’s Interior Ministry.

The private DHA news agency reports that those detained are four pilots, a cargo company manager and two airport workers.

Earlier Japanese reports said there were no official records in Japan of Ghosn’s departure but a private jet had left from a regional airport to Turkey.