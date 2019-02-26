Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

February 26, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Red rules the carpet

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 February 26, 2019 | Print Edition

Red ruffles, pink tulle and even gold gowns overran the Academy Awards red carpet, as Hollywood glitterati showed off their fineries. Matching the color of the world’s most famous carpet was a choice of many. Call it crimson scarlet or vermillion, the red gowns popped under sunny skies.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿