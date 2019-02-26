Red rules the carpet

The story appears on
Page A8
February 26, 2019
Free for subscribers
Red ruffles, pink tulle and even gold gowns overran the Academy Awards red carpet, as Hollywood glitterati showed off their fineries. Matching the color of the world’s most famous carpet was a choice of many. Call it crimson scarlet or vermillion, the red gowns popped under sunny skies.
