November 29, 2018

Rocket engine tested

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 29, 2018 | Print Edition

South Korea successfully conducted a rocket engine test launch yesterday, paving the way for the development of its own space launch vehicle.

Video footage showed the single-stage rocket, propelled by a liquid fuel engine, lift off from the Naro Space Center on the southern coast and surge into the sky, trailing yellow and blue flames. The rocket, weighing 52 tons and measuring 25.8 meters long, was fitted with a single engine with 75-ton thrust, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute said. The engine will be used to propel the country’s first indigenous three-stage launch vehicle — the Korea Space Launch Vehicle-2.

