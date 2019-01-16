Rocket woes derail Iran satellite launch

Home » World

Iran yesterday conducted one of at least two satellite launches it plans, but the satellite failed to reach orbit.

The rocket carrying the Payam satellite failed to reach the “necessary speed” in the third stage of its launch, Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said.

Jahromi said the rocket had successfully passed its first and second stages before developing problems in the third. He did not elaborate on what caused the rocket failure, but vowed that Iranian scientists would continue their work.

Yesterday’s launch took place at Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan province, a facility under the control of the Defense Ministry, Jahromi said. Given the facility’s launching corridor, the satellite likely fell in the Indian Ocean.

Iran had said that it plans to send two satellites, Payam and Doosti, into the orbit. Payam means “message” in Farsi, while Doosti means “friendship”.

It’s unclear how the failure of the Payam will affect the launch timing for the Doosti. Jahromi wrote on Twitter that “Doosti is waiting for orbit.”

Iranian state TV aired footage of its reporter narrating the launch of the Simorgh rocket, shouting over its roar that it sent “a message of the pride, self-confidence and willpower of Iranian youth to the world!”

Iran usually displays space achievements in February during the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. This year will mark the 40th anniversary of the revolution as Iran faces increasing pressure from the Trump administration.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that Iran’s plans for sending satellites into orbit show the country’s defiance of a UN Security Council resolution that calls on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran insists the launches do not violate the resolution.