Royal newborn is named Archie

Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan yesterday announced their new son will be called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” on their Instagram account, soon after the royal couple showed off their newborn to the world.

Tightly cradling his son, wrapped in a white shawl and wearing a hat, Harry and Meghan appeared before a small group of media at St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy,” said Meghan.

She said the boy, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, who has not yet been publicly named, was calm, had the sweetest temperament and was sleeping well.

“He’s just been the dream,” she said, prompting Harry to quip: “I don’t know whom he gets that from.”

The baby was born in the early hours of Monday morning, weighing 3.26kg, but few other details have been given about the birth.

“It’s great, parenting is amazing,” Harry said. “It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own ‘little bundle of joy,’ to be able to spend some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”

The couple said they were about to visit 93-year-old Elizabeth, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, at the castle to allow her to meet her eighth great-grandchild.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is also staying with the couple at their home Frogmore Cottage, on the castle’s estate.

“It will a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family and my mum’s with us as well,” Meghan said.

Britain’s royal family attracts huge fascination and there is particular interest in Harry and former US actress Meghan, who are officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Given their worldwide popularity, the birth of their first child has attracted attention, especially as the new child is first mixed race child to be born into a senior position in British royalty in recent history.

He is also entitled to hold US citizenship while also automatically being a British national. However, the baby will not automatically be a prince or be known as “His Royal Highness,” unless the queen issues a specific decree.

Congratulations to the new parents have poured in from celebrities and world leaders.

Harry’s father, the heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles also expressed his joy at the arrival of his fourth grandson.