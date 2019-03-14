The story appears on
March 14, 2019
Ruling backs Australian natives on ‘spiritual loss’
Australia’s High Court yesterday ruled that Aboriginal owners stripped of land rights should be compensated for “spiritual harm,” in a landmark ruling that could spark a slew of cases countrywide.
The court ruled that the Ngaliwurru and Nungali peoples in the Northern Territory were entitled to compensation for being disconnected from their lands by the government.
Portions of the land in the isolated northern town of Timber Creek were used by the state government to build infrastructure, impinging, the court said, on “native title” rights and interests.
The court upheld a ruling that the group was entitled to compensation not only for the value of the land and lost interest, but “compensation for cultural loss.” The government had claimed the award for cultural loss was “manifestly excessive.”
Awarding A$1.3 million (US$920,000) for “cultural loss,” the court said it assessed the groups’ “spiritual relationship” with the land and “spiritual hurt.”
The court indicated that the compensation could vary according to the identity of the native title holders and their connection with the land or waters. Ahead of the ruling, legal experts said it would have “huge implications” for indigenous peoples.
