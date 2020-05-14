The story appears on
Page A11
May 14, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Russia acts to reduce booze deaths
Russia’s health minister yesterday said it was necessary to raise the legal age to buy alcohol to 21 after an increase in drink-related deaths during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Unfortunately, the role of alcohol has begun to rise in the death count during this period,” Mikhail Murashko told parliament.
Lawmakers should pass legislation that would raise the legal age to buy alcohol from 18 to 21, he said. “This could be done already today.”
Over recent years there have been a number of attempts to raise the legal drinking age.
Although he did not provide figures, Murashko said alcohol-related deaths had increased during the pandemic. Compared with women of the same age, men’s mortality was higher from the age of 18.
But despite Russia’s reputation for hard drinking, alcoholism has for years been on the wane.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.