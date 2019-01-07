Russia and America get into spy tit-for-tat

Home » World

The Russian Foreign Ministry says the United States had detained a Russian citizen a day after Moscow arrested former US Marine Paul Whelan on suspicion of spying.

Whelan was taken into custody by Russia’s Federal Security Service on December 28. His family have said he is innocent and that he was in Moscow to attend a wedding.

The ministry said on Saturday the United States detained Russian citizen Dmitry Makarenko on December 29 on the Northern Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the Pacific Ocean, and had transferred him to Florida.

“Makarenko, born in 1979, has arrived on Saipan Island with his wife, underage children and elderly parents. He was detained by FBI personnel at the airport right after his arrival,” the ministry said.

The US Embassy in Moscow could not immediately be reached for comment. A State Department spokesman in Washington referred a request for comment to the Department of Justice, which did not immediately respond.

Papers filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida show Makarenko was accused in June 2017 by federal prosecutors of conspiring with another man, Vladimir Nevidomy, to export defense articles including night-vision scopes from the United States to Russia without US approval.

Makarenko, who was listed as a resident of Vladivostok, was declared a fugitive from US justice in January 2018. Nevidomy, a resident of Hallandale Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty in June 2018 and was sentenced to 26 months in prison, the court papers showed.

The accusations from both sides could further complicate a strained relationship between Moscow and Washington, despite the professed desire of presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to build a personal rapport.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this week that Washington had asked Moscow to explain Whelan’s arrest and would demand his immediate return if it determined his detention is inappropriate.

Britain cautioned Russia on Friday that individuals should not be used as diplomatic pawns.

Whelan also holds a British passport.

The Russian ministry said in its statement that Moscow diplomats had not been able to reach Makarenko in Florida and said Washington had yet to explain his detention.