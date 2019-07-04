Russia mum on ‘sub’ fire details

Home » World

The Kremlin yesterday said details of a fire that killed 14 crew on a deep-water submersible will not be made public because they include classified information.

The seamen died on Monday in Russia’s territorial waters in the country’s far-north.

Officials have given little information about the vessel or the circumstances of the accident, with local media reporting the vessel was a secretive nuclear-powered mini-submarine.

“This information cannot be made public completely,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the disaster. “It belongs to the category of state secrets.”

Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed immediately after the fire.

“It is completely normal when this kind of information is not made public,” Peskov said, adding that this was “within the law of the Russian Federation.”

Peskov said that “no decision has been made” about a period of mourning in the northern Russian region.

The defense ministry said the 14 crew members were killed by inhaling poisonous fumes after a fire broke out on a “scientific research deep-sea submersible” studying the seafloor. Putin has ordered a full investigation into the “tragedy.”

He appointed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to travel to Severomorsk, the restricted-access military port in the Russian Arctic, and direct the probe.

Meeting Shoigu on Tuesday, Putin said the submersible was “not an ordinary vessel.”

“As we know, it’s a scientific-research vessel, its crew is highly professional,” he said.

He said the victims included seven Captain First Rank officers — the most senior staff officers in the Russian navy — and two have been awarded Hero of Russia, a top presidential title.