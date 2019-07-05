Russia says fire did not hit reactor on navy ‘sub’

Home » World

The fire on a Russian submersible that killed 14 navy officers this week started in the vessel’s battery compartment and did not impact its nuclear reactor, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said yesterday.

Confirming for the first time that the accident happened on a nuclear-powered vessel, Shoigu told Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that the crew took measures to protect the reactor from the flames and that the submersible can be repaired.

“We identified the main reason for the accident, a fire in the battery compartment, which later spread,” Shoigu said in his report to the president after his trip to Arctic port Severomorsk, where the unnamed vessel is docked.

Kommersant daily on Wednesday said, citing sources close to the crew, the investigation is considering a powerful short circuit as a reason for the fire.

“The nuclear installation on this apparatus is completely isolated and unmanned on this vessel,” Shoigu said. “In addition, the crew carried out all necessary measures to protect the installation and it is in working order.”

Shoigu earlier said members of the crew sealed the hatch after evacuating a civilian from the compartment on fire, isolating the rest of the ship.

The name of the vessel has not been officially published and the Kremlin said much of the information surrounding the accident would be kept classified.

Russian media, citing sources, have named it as the Losharik, the unofficial name for a project run by the Main Directorate of Deep Sea Research.