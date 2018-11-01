Russia set for 1st ISS liftoff since rocket flop

Home » World

Russia hopes to launch a three-man crew for the International Space Station on December 3, the first manned blastoff since an accident this month, the Roscosmos space agency said yesterday.

Russia, the only country able to ferry astronauts to the orbiting science lab, suspended all launches after a rocket failed on October 11 just minutes after liftoff — a first in post-Soviet space travel history.

Roscosmos executive director Sergei Krikalyov told the RIA Novosti: “The industry is now making significant efforts to move forward the launch to December 3.”

On the rocket destined for the ISS, a joint project of the space agencies of America, Europe, Russia, Japan and Canada, will be Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, and NASA astronaut Anne McClain.

The trio had originally been scheduled to blast off on December 20, but had their trip brought forward after the failed October 11 launch with Russia’s Aleksey Ovchinin and NASA’s Nick Hague on board.

Krikalyov said the astronauts now on the ISS — Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, NASA’s Serena Aunon-Chancellor, and Sergey Prokopyev — are likely to back on Earth “around December 20.”