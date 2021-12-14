Russia teen tries to blast old convent

Home » World

A RUSSIAN teenager tried to blow himself up at an Orthodox school near a 14th century convent outside Moscow yesterday, wounding at least another student, the interior ministry said.

Russia has seen a rise in similar attacks on schools in recent years but incidents at religious premises are rare.

“An 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up,” it said in a statement.

A 15-year-old was injured in the attack in the city of Serpukhov, 100 kilometers south of Moscow, the statement said.

According to preliminary information, the perpetrator was not killed in the blast, it said.

The ministry said the staff had been evacuated and that “information about other victims” was being clarified.

Several Russian news agencies said that up to seven people were injured. The school teaches children from the ages of 7 until 16.

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyev, did not specify how many students were injured but said none were in a life-threatening condition.

“All the services reacted on time, doctors helped injured children and there is no threat to their lives,” he said on Telegram.

Moscow prosecutors posted a video from the scene with police and ambulances outside the convent in snowfall.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had opened a criminal case into attempted murder and the illegal handling of explosives.

The monastery was established in 1360.