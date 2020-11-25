The story appears on
November 25, 2020
Russia’s virus shot proves 95% effective
Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine shows 95 percent effectiveness according to a second interim analysis of clinical trial data.
The two-dose vaccine will be available on international markets for less than US$10 per dose and will be free for Russian citizens.
It can be stored between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, instead of the sub-freezing temperatures some other vaccines need.
The calculations were based on preliminary data 42 days after the first dose, Russia’s Health Ministry, the state-run Gamaleya research center and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement yesterday.
The vaccine was 91.4 percent effective 28 days after the first dose, based on 39 cases.
Forty-two days later, after a second dose, data showed “an efficacy of the vaccine above 95 percent.”
According to the statement, 22,000 volunteers had been vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 with both doses.
