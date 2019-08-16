S. Korea offers to join hands with Japan

Home » World

South Korean President Moon Jae-in struck a conciliatory tone toward Japan yesterday, offering to “join hands” if Tokyo chooses dialogue as relations between the two countries dip to recent lows.

Seoul and Tokyo are mired in long-running disputes over Japan’s use of forced labour in the first half of the 20th century.

The two neighbors have been embroiled in a tit-for-tat trade war that saw them remove each other from their lists of trusted trading partners this month, raising concerns over global supply chains.

That came after Tokyo imposed restrictions on exports crucial to tech giants such as Samsung last month, following a series of South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to pay for wartime labor.

But Moon sought to dial down the temperature yesterday, saying Seoul was willing to work with Tokyo to secure “fair trade and cooperation” in the region.

“If Japan chooses the path of dialogue and cooperation, we will gladly join hands,” Moon said in a speech to mark the anniversary of liberation from Japan’s 1910-1945 rule.

Dressed in a pale grey-blue hanbok, the traditional Korean attire, Moon — who earlier this month vowed South Korea will “never be defeated again by Japan” — insisted that Seoul has “not dwelt on the past.”

“Reflecting on the past does not mean clinging to the past but overcoming what happened and moving toward the future,” said Moon.

“We hope that Japan will play a leading role together in facilitating peace and prosperity in East Asia while it contemplates a past that brought misfortune to its neighboring countries,” Moon said.