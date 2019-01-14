Advanced Search

January 14, 2019

Saudi asylum woman safely in Canada

Source: AP | 00:13 UTC+8 January 14, 2019 | Print Edition

Tired but smiling, an 18-year-old Saudi woman who said she feared death if deported back home has arrived in Canada, which offered her asylum in a case that attracted global attention after she mounted a social media campaign.

“This is Rahaf al-Qunun, a very brave new Canadian,” Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said arm-in-arm with the Saudi woman in Toronto’s airport on Saturday.

Qunun smiled broadly as she exited an airport arrival door sporting a Canada zipper hoodie and a UN High Commissioner for Refugees hat, capping a dramatic week that saw her flee her family while visiting Kuwait and before flying to Bangkok. Once there, she barricaded herself in an airport hotel to avoid deportation and tweeted about her situation.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would accept Qunun as a refugee. Qunun flew to Toronto via Seoul, South Korea, according to Thai immigration Police Chief Surachate Hakparn.

