Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 6, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Scent-free trains

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 August 6, 2019 | Print Edition

Vienna subway travelers have decided that they don’t want their train rides to be scented. The transport authority tried out four scents, including hints of green tea, grapefruit, sandalwood and melon, in the ventilation systems of four trains on two of the network’s five lines last month. It said the air quality has already been improved by a ban on eating on trains introduced on all lines in January.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿