Page A9
Page A9
November 13, 2018
Free for subscribers
School boys die in fire
ELEVEN boys perished and another 20 suffered severe burns in a fire that gutted their dormitories in Uganda while they slept. Henry Nsubuga, headmaster of the school in Rakai in southern Uganda, said he suspected some students who had been expelled recently were behind the “heinous act.” The fire ripped through the St Bernard Secondary School in Rakai on Sunday night. “The arsonists first locked the doors of the dormitories before setting them on fire. Even when the rescue came it was difficult to evacuate the students inside the dormitories, some would have been saved but died out of suffocation,” Nsubuga said.
