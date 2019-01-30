‘Sea of white’ as Australian fish die off

Home » World

“Hundreds of thousands” of fish have died in drought-stricken Australia in the last few days and more mass deaths are likely to occur, the authorities warned yesterday.

Locals around the Darling River were confronted with a sea of white, as dead fish carpeted the waters near the southeastern outback town of Menindee.

Just weeks after up to a million were killed — with scientists pointing to low water and oxygen levels as well as possibly toxic algae — another mass death occurred in the key agricultural region.

Inspectors from the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries have visited the site and said they found “hundreds of thousands of fish have died.”

“Further fish deaths in the Darling River are anticipated as a significant number of fish have been observed under stress,” the department said in a statement.

Some 700 kilograms of dead fish were removed from the river Monday, with similar amounts expected to be collected yesterday, it added.

The Darling River is part of the Murray-Darling river system that stretches thousands of kilometers across several states.

Fisheries officials were also investigating reports of another fish kill further south in the Murrumbidgee River, which flows into the Murray-Darling system.

With temperatures expected to rise and no rain forecast, there remained a “high risk of further fish kills over the coming days and week,” officials said.

While the federal government has blamed the deaths on a severe drought, experts and locals say they stem from the systemic depletion and pollution of the river.