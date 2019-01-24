Senate vote faces uphill battle to end US shutdown

Home » World

There was no sign of relief yesterday for 800,000 US federal workers going without pay because of the partial government shutdown as the US Senate scheduled votes on competing proposals facing steep odds to end the monthlong impasse triggered by President Trump’s demand for border wall funding. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he planned to hold a vote today on a Democratic proposal that would fund the government for three weeks but does not include the US$5.7 billion in US-Mexico border wall funding that Trump wants.

Its prospects appeared grim. The House of Representatives has passed several similar bills but Trump has rejected legislation that does not include border wall funding. McConnell previously said he would not consider a bill Trump did not support.

McConnell also planned to hold a vote on legislation that would include border wall funding and temporary relief for “Dreamers,” people brought illegally to the United States as children.

Democrats have dismissed the deal, saying they would not negotiate on border security before reopening the government, and that they would not trade a temporary restoration of the immigrants’ protections from deportation in return for a permanent border wall they view as ineffective.

Trump’s plan is “wrapping paper on the same partisan package,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.