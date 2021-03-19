‘Sexist’ Tokyo Games creative head quits

Home » World

TOKYO Olympics creative head Hiroshi Sasaki said he has resigned after making a derogatory comment about a popular female Japanese entertainer, in the latest controversy over insensitive remarks toward women to hit Games organizers.

With only four months left before the Olympics begin, the departure of the chief director for the opening and closing ceremonies is another blow to the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The setback comes on the heels of Yoshiro Mori’s resignation as organizing committee president last month after his sexist remarks sparked outrage.

Sasaki said he had told a planning group through a group chat that plus-size model Naomi Watanabe could play a role as an “Olympig.”

“There was a very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks,” Sasaki said in a statement issued through Games organizers yesterday. “I sincerely apologize to her and people who have felt discomfort with such contents.”

Sasaki’s resignation came swiftly after weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported his remarks on Wednesday.

Watanabe expressed “surprise” by the comments.

“In fact, I am happy with this body shape,” Watanabe said in a statement posted on her agency’s website. “But, as a human being, I sincerely hope that the world will become a fun and prosperous place where we can respect and recognize each individual’s individuality and way of thinking.”

Sasaki said he had told Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto late on Wednesday evening that he was stepping down.

Hashimoto said she was “shocked” at the comment and accepted his resignation given that gender equality was a priority for the organization.

“It should have never happened. That’s how I communicated with him,” Hashimoto said.

Last month, Mori stepped down from his role as president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee after causing a furore with sexist remarks when he said women talk too much.