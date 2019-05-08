‘Sex-slave’ guru goes on trial

Home » World

The trial of an American “self-help” guru who ran a secretive society of women sex slaves branded with his initials began yesterday in New York.

Six people had been due to appear in the dock, but 58-year-old Keith Raniere will now be the only one to stand trial.

The other five — all women who held management positions in various organizations headed by Raniere, including US actress Allison Mack — have pleaded guilty one by one and avoided going on trial.

“Vanguard,” as Raniere was also known, was the leader of Nxivm, a purported executive coaching organization which, according to prosecutors, served to extort money from followers and enable him to exploit women sexually.

More than 16,000 people over two decades passed through Raniere’s self-help workshops, which promised to develop their “human potential,” charging US$5,000 for a five-day course.

Many who signed up quickly became indebted and ended up having to work for Nxivm to pay their fees. Raniere is believed to have had a circle of 15 to 20 women under his influence, with whom he had sex at will. Based in Albany, the state capital of New York, the organization had centers in several cities across the US, Canada and Mexico.

After the defection of several members, the New York Times exposed Raniere and he fled to Mexico in October 2017. He was arrested the following March in Puerto Vallarta.

Raniere faces charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy. If convicted, he could face life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The trial is expected to last around six weeks.