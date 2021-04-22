The story appears on
Page A12
April 22, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sharks swarm in Israel
Dozens of sharks gathered on Tuesday in warm waters of the Mediterranean near an Israeli power plant, drawing sightseers in what has become an annual occurrence.
The sharks’ fins sliced through the shallow waters just meters from bathers eager to take photos of them near the city of Hadera.
Sandbar and dusky sharks, which are known to frequent the waters, can grow up to 3 meters in length.
The sharks gather each year near where the power plant’s hot water outlet gushes into the Mediterranean Sea.
The Israel Nature and Parks Authority warned both amateur and professional divers against swimming with the creatures.
“The interaction with sharks is neither predictable or controllable, and in recent days there has also been a change in the sharks’ behavior,” the authority wrote.
The sharks are endangered and it is illegal to harm, feed or harass them.
Most of those in the waters off Hadera on Tuesday were dusky sharks, although some were the slightly smaller sandbar sharks, said Aviad Scheinin, an expert on apex predators at the University of Haifa.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.