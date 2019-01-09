Singapore, Malaysia seek to ease rifts

Home » World

Singapore and Malaysia yesterday sought to ease airspace and maritime disputes that sent tensions soaring in recent weeks, the latest sign of deteriorating ties since a change of government in Kuala Lumpur.

The neighbors have had testy relations since Malaysia evicted the tiny island from the Malaysian Federation in 1965, ending a brief and stormy union of the former British colonies.

Ties have gone up and down over the years but have been shaky since Mahathir Mohamad, 93, unexpectedly returned to the premiership in Malaysia last year.

The latest disputes erupted last year when Singapore accused Malaysia of “provocative intrusions” by sending vessels into its waters.

Shortly afterward, Kuala Lumpur protested Singapore’s plans to implement new landing procedures at a small airport in the financial hub, saying the flight path used by the system would encroach on its airspace.

But following a meeting yesterday, the countries’ foreign ministers agreed to “immediately and simultaneously suspend” for one month the implementation of the Singapore landing system as well as the Malaysian airspace restrictions, a joint statement said.