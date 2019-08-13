The story appears on
Singapore bans ivory
Singapore said yesterday it will impose a blanket ban on the domestic sale of ivory and products from 2021 as the government tightens its campaign against illegal wildlife trade.
The announcement on World Elephant Day followed two years of consultations with non-government groups, ivory retailers and the public. Authorities made their largest ever seizure of smuggled ivory last month — nearly 9 tons of tusks worth US$12.9 million.
