February 13, 2019

Singapore vows action over HIV data leak

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 February 13, 2019 | Print Edition

Singapore vowed yesterday it will bring back and prosecute an American man accused of leaking data on thousands of people with HIV, after the breach caused widespread anger.

The health ministry said last month that confidential information on 14,200 people diagnosed with the virus that causes AIDS had been dumped online, with foreigners a majority of those affected.

Mikhy Farrera Brochez, an HIV-positive man who used to live in the city-state, is believed to have obtained the information from his Singaporean doctor partner, who had access to the ministry’s HIV registry.

The data leak, which included people’s HIV status, names and addresses, has provoked an outcry, especially among the LGBT community and NGOs involved in the fight against AIDS.

Speaking in parliament yesterday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong described the release of the data as a “reprehensible act” and promised authorities will do all they can to bring him back to the city-state.

Singapore and the US have an extradition treaty.

Brochez was jailed in Singapore in 2016 for lying about his HIV status, drug-related offenses and fraud. He was released and deported back to the US in 2018 after serving his sentence. Local media have traced his latest whereabouts to Clark County in Kentucky.

