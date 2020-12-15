Sinopharm vaccine launched in UAE

Home » World

THE United Arab Emirates has launched COVID-19 vaccinations in Abu Dhabi, health officials said yesterday, days after it approved the jab by Chinese drugs giant Sinopharm.

The wealthy Gulf nation is one of the first countries to start widespread inoculation, after Britain became the first to roll out a campaign using a vaccine by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

UAE and Bahrain, where third-phase trials of the Sinopharm vaccine were carried out, have both officially registered it for public use after it was previously approved for emergency use for frontline health workers.

Residents in the capital can book an appointment through the Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) hotline. “Residents can book an appointment for the vaccine now, free of charge,” a SEHA operator said, with local reports saying at least 45 hospitals and clinics were equipped with the vaccine.

Sinopharm’s vaccine, which uses an inactive form of the novel coronavirus, is administered in two doses, 21 days apart, SEHA said.

The UAE has so far recorded more than 184,000 novel coronavirus cases, including 617 deaths.

China has five vaccines, including Sinopharm, in the final stages of development and is well advanced with mass human testing in a number of countries, including Brazil, the UAE and Turkey. Sinovac and Sinopharm had pre-orders for fewer than 500 million doses by mid-November.