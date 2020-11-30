South Korea bans parties at year-end

Home » World

South Korean authorities announced a ban on year-end parties and some music lessons yesterday after coronavirus infections surged at their fastest pace since the early days of the pandemic.

South Korea has been one of the world’s coronavirus mitigation success stories but spikes in infections have reappeared relentlessly, triggering alarm in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Authorities reported 450 new infections yesterday after more than 500 cases were recorded for three days in a row, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

What authorities are calling a third wave of infections is spreading at the fastest rate in nearly nine months.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said restrictions would be tightened on gatherings and activities seen as prone to virus transmission. “Year-end events and parties hosted by hotels, party rooms, guest houses and other accommodation facilities will be banned outright,” Chung told a briefing after meeting health officials.