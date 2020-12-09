The story appears on
Page A12
December 9, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
SpaceX Dragon offers Christmas cheer
A SPACEX supply ship bearing Christmas goodies arrived at the International Space Station on Monday, parking alongside another Dragon capsule that carried up astronauts three weeks ago.
It’s the first time Elon Musk’s company has two Dragons at the orbiting lab, filling both available slots.
Unlike SpaceX’s previous cargo carriers, which had to be plucked from orbit by the space station’s robot arm, this larger and updated model docked all by itself a day after rocketing into orbit from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.
This unusually large shipment — exceeding 2,900 kilograms — includes experiments, equipment, Christmas presents and the makings for a holiday feast for the seven station astronauts.
The crew monitored all the action as the capsule pulled up and docked at the station more than 420 kilometers above the Indian Ocean. The two Dragon parking spots are just 4.5 meters or so apart.
SpaceX redesigned its cargo ships to be as big as its spacious crew capsules in order to pack more in.
The cargo Dragon will stay a month, before parachuting into the Atlantic with science samples and discarded gear.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.