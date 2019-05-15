Spain pulls frigate from Gulf group

Home » World

Spain has withdrawn a frigate from a US-led naval group in the Gulf because it was now focusing on alleged threats from Iran rather than an agreed objective to mark a historic seafaring anniversary, the Spanish government said yesterday.

“The US government has taken a decision outside of the framework of what had been agreed with the Spanish Navy,” acting Defense Minister Margarita Robles said in Brussels.

That led to the temporary pullout of the 215-sailor Mendez Nunez from the group led by aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln as the mission no longer had the objective of celebrating 500 years since the first circumnavigation of the world, as envisaged by a bilateral US-Spanish agreement, she said.

Robles said Spain respected the US decision to focus on Iran and would rejoin the group as soon as it returns to its original task.

While the European Union shares some US concerns about Iran, including its involvement in Syria, it still backs a 2015 global nuclear deal with Tehran from which US President Donald Trump withdrew a year ago.